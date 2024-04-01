Easter brunch shooting leaves 1 dead and several injured in Nashville; gunman at large

A search is underway for a man accused of opening fire during an Easter brunch at a Nashville restaurant on Sunday, killing one person and injuring several others.

The suspect, identified as Anton Rucker, drove off in a gray Mercedes GLS 450 after the shooting at Roasted, a restaurant in the Salemtown neighborhood, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The Mercedes was found overnight about two miles away from the restaurant, police said in a post on X on Monday.

It was not immediately clear what happened before the gunfire erupted around 3 p.m.

Allen Beachem, 33, was killed in the shooting, police said. The other victims' injuries were not critical. Authorities have not specified how many other people were hurt and if they were all shot.

Rucker, 46, is a convicted felon with aggravated assault convictions in Nashville, police said. Details on the incidents that led to those convictions and the sentences handed down were not immediately available.

Police also said Rucker has been arrested at least two other times, once in August on aggravated assault and gun charges and the second time in October on drug charges. Information on the status of those cases was not available Monday.

Anyone who has seen Rucker is asked to give police a call at 615-862-8600.

