Easter basket shocker: Which are the best or worst Easter candies? See the top 10 lists

If you're like me, you tend to rate some holidays based heavily on the candy quotient. Halloween, of course, is all about the sugar (and the costume too, of course). But Easter is close behind − think pastel baskets filled to the brim with sweet treats of all kinds.

If you think I'm alone in Easter candy obsession, ponder this: Spending on Easter candy is expected to reach $3.1 billion this year, according to the National Research Federation.

If you're the designated buyer of those Easter treats, however, you might find yourself bewildered at all the available choices. And that's where online retailer CandyStore.com can help.

"When it comes to choosing Easter candy, we all obviously aim for what we think will be the best," the website says in a blog post. "It seems straightforward, right?... But, as we've discovered, it's not always that simple."

The retailer surveyed 9,000 customers in an effort to unveil what it called "the definitive list of the worst Easter candies," and to tell you which are the best as well.

The 10 worst Easter candies

Cadbury Creme Egg: OK, this was a shocker to me. The thick chocolate shell, encasing a sweet, gooey center designed to mimic the yolk and white of a real egg, is an Easter staple. But its critics argue the egg's overly sweet filling can be cloying, and the novelty of its design does not necessarily translate to a universally enjoyable eating experience. Easter candy corn: Candy corn is divisive, especially when the traditional Halloween candy gets a pastel makeover. Chocolate-covered marshmallow eggs: Critics argue that the balance between marshmallow and chocolate doesn't always hit the sweet spot. "They look better than they taste," commented one survey taker. Easter Peeps: Another Easter staple that has lost popularity. The debate over Peeps is as much a part of Easter as the candies themselves, dividing families and friends into pro- and anti-Peep camps. Solid chocolate bunnies: Another staple − but the sheer volume of chocolate in each bunny can be overwhelming, making it a treat that's often left unfinished. Chocolate crosses: These candies aim to blend the spiritual significance of Easter with the universal joy of chocolate. For some consumers, however, the idea of nibbling on a religious icon can be disconcerting. Bubble gum eggs: While the concept marries the fun of an Easter hunt with the joy of bubble gum, the reality of chewing on something that starts off as a hard candy only to transform into gum can be a bit hard to swallow. Sour Patch white chocolate rabbit: Mixing tangy, sour sugar with the creamy sweetness of white chocolate left survey-takers grumpy, with one commenting, "Some experiments are best left in the lab." Oreo Creme Egg: These eggs blend the creamy texture of their filling with crunchy bits of Oreo, aiming for a balance between novelty and nostalgia. But the experiment falls flat for most reviewers. Generic jelly beans: This classic Easter candy are often found in large bags and are a popular choice for Easter egg hunts. But while some people enjoy the nostalgic taste, others find them overly sweet and artificial-tasting.

The 10 best Easter candies

Cadbury Mini Eggs: These little eggs captivate with a hard candy shell encasing a rich chocolate center that promises and delivers a crunch like no other. Survey takers called them "magical" and "the pinnacle of Easter candy." Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs: A classic combination of smooth, creamy peanut butter encased in rich milk chocolate, with one respondent commenting, "They manage to make Reese's even more irresistible." Gourmet jelly beans: OK, jelly beans belong in your Easter basket. But these, at least, elevate the experience. Whoppers Robin eggs: The delightful Easter treat combines the classic malted milk ball with a colorful candy shell, mimicking the appearance of a robin's egg. Mallow-Top Reese's Peanut Butter Cups: Take a classic favorite and add marshmallow on top. Sounds perfect to me. Hollow chocolate bunnies: These solve the problem of the monolithic block of chocolate, giving you a cute bite without being overwhelming. Foil-wrapped chocolate eggs: Another Easter basket tradition that remains popular. As one responder said, "These foil-wrapped eggs are the essence of Easter for me. Simple, sweet, and so festive." Kinder Joy Easter eggs: For the little kids of all ages: one half contains a deliciously creamy chocolate with two crispy wafer balls, and the other half houses a toy. Hershey's fun-sized candy bars with Easter wrappers: Pretty self-explanatory, the Halloween standby gets an Easter makeover. Skittles-filled Easter eggs: For those who want some chocolate alternatives (heresy!).

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

