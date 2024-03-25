Easter is right around the corner, so stock up now on these top 5-ranked candy favorites

Easter, also known as candy season, is right around the corner.

According to a recent survey of 9,000 customers by Candy Store, Easter isn't just another holiday — it's a candy-buying spree.

Over time, Easter has become the second best-selling candy holiday in America after Halloween, reported History.com. Yet, what candies — whether chocolate or egg-shaped — reign supreme?

What are the top 5 most popular Easter candies?

An egg hunter takes a moment to show off his haul, while others race behind him to get their share at the Easter egg hunt in Sawmill Park in Accomac.

Here's a look at the top 5 most popular Easter candies, according to Candy Store's survey.

1. Cadbury Mini Eggs

The classic Cadbury egg goes petite.

Cadbury Mini Eggs have clinched the top spot as the best Easter candy.

These chocolate eggs are the ideal Easter treat. With a hard candy shell that's soft to the touch encasing a rich chocolate center, Cadbury Mini Eggs deliver a crunch like no other, according to Candy Store.

2. Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

A Reese's Peanut Butter Egg

The second best candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs.

These Easter-themed treats feature the classic combination of smooth, creamy peanut butter encased in milk chocolate. Altogether, the candy blends traditional Easter candy elements with the iconic flavor profile of Reese's, reported Candy Store.

3. Gourmet Jelly Beans

Jelly beans are a popular candy around Easter time.

The third best Easter candy is none other than Gourmet Jelly Beans.

These colorful candies offer a wide array of flavors to candy lovers of all ages. Some popular flavors include root beer, buttered popcorn and cappuccino. These tiny jelly beans add a fun twist to Easter celebrations, according to Candy Store's extensive survey.

4. Robins Eggs from Whoppers

Robins Eggs from Whoppers have been named the fourth best Easter candy.

This unique Easter-themed treat combines the classic malted milk ball with a colorful, speckled candy shell, closely mimicking the appearance of a robin's egg. These candies capture the essence of spring, according to Candy Store's recent survey.

5. Mallow Top Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Mallow Top Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have been ranked as the fifth best Easter candy.

The chocolate candy, a unique twist on the classic Reese's, features a layer of marshmallow-flavored crème on top of the traditional peanut butter filling, all encased in a chocolate shell, reported Candy Store.

