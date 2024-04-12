EastEnders star Bobby Brazier's future on soap revealed

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has reportedly renewed his contract on the BBC One soap.



According to a report published in The Mirror, the actor has signed a new deal on the show after rumours were circulating that he was set to leave the show - meaning that his character Freddie will be sticking around in Walford for a while longer.

Digital Spy has reached out to representatives of EastEnders for comment on the report.

Brazier joined the show as Little Mo Slater's son Freddie Slater back in 2022, with the character discovering later the truth about his biological father as well as becoming a staple in the Slater household.



Upcoming scenes will see Freddie make his return to Walford after his character was temporarily written out of the soap in order to allow Brazier to take part in last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Brazier has already returned to filming for EastEnders following his time off, confirming to the Daily Telegraph at the TV Choice Awards that he was back on set in late February.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Bobby won't be returning to Walford alone - with his character arriving alongside Laila Morse's Mo Harris, who was confirmed to be reprising her role on a permanent basis.

While specific details regarding her and Freddie's return storyline are yet to be confirmed, producer Chris Clenshaw has promised that she'll be "thrust into the heart of the drama."

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Laila Morse to the role of Mo Harris," he said in a statement.

"Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen and Mo’s return will be no different. We’re delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie."

Freddie and Mo's return is expected to air sometime this spring.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

