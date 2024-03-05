EastEnders kicks off new story for Yolande and Pastor Clayton

EastEnders spoilers follow.



EastEnders is set to kick off a new story involving Yolande Trueman and Pastor Clayton.

Fans have been speculating about the pastor's larger purpose in the soap since he was made a permanent character earlier this year, but a new storyline is set to officially cement his place in the Square.

In scenes set to air next week on BBC One, Yolande asks the prayer group for donations to the charity auction, before she and Pastor Clayton please Jean with a large contribution.

BBC

Related: EastEnders stars Jo Joyner and Tamzin Outhwaite head up new mystery drama

Yolande is thrilled but soon becomes upset after learning from fellow church-goer Agatha that people are secretly discussing her relationship with Pastor Clayton. Later, an upsetting situation at the church leaves Yolande feeling distraught about the rumours surrounding her and the Pastor.

The pastor then gets Yolande to open up about what's been going on and condemns the gossip, before making her promise that it won't affect their friendship.

Yolande actress Angela Wynter reprised her role as Patrick Trueman's former wife last summer, after previously starring in the soap as a regular from 2003 to 2008.

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Whitney Dean faces a life-changing decision in early release episode

"I have been really looking forward to playing her again and have had a beautiful time on set so far. I can't thank the cast and crew enough for the warm welcome back," said Wynter on her return.

Producer Chris Clenshaw added: "Although we haven't seen Yolande for some years, her departure from the Square and the breakdown of her marriage to Walford's living legend, Patrick, left some unfinished business between the pair. We therefore thought it was important to explore a reunion between the two. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her back!"

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage







You Might Also Like