EastEnders first look at aftermath of Denise and Jack's divorce bombshell

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has unveiled a first look at the aftermath of Denise and Jack's divorce bombshell.

Denise stunned her husband at the end of Wednesday's (March 20) episode when she announced that their marriage was officially over.

In a look at what lies ahead, Jack will face even more backlash for his affair with Stacey Slater from his long-lost daughter Penny Branning and niece Lauren.

Lauren doesn't hold back her disgust in preview photos when she finds out that Jack has become the latest Branning man to fall for Stacey.

BBC

BBC

Related: 12 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

Newer EastEnders viewers may not know that Stacey had an affair with Lauren's father Max Branning while she was engaged to Lauren's half-brother, Bradley Branning, years ago.

Lauren has always held a grudge against Stacey for her part in breaking up Max's marriage to Tanya Cross — and for being involved in a police chase that led to Bradley's death.

Stacey has fared no better with her own family, following ex-husband Martin Fowler's confession that he'd seen her kissing Jack earlier this week.

BBC

BBC

Related: EastEnders reveals Ben Mitchell exit drama in 51 new spoiler pictures

Martin confessed to Chelsea Fox during a heated row, only for Chelsea to tell her mother what she'd learned. While Denise knew Jack and Stacey had a fling last year, she was heartbroken to discover the affair was ongoing.

Stacey tried to explain herself to daughter Lily Slater — who has a child with Jack's son Ricky Branning. Lily coldly rejected her mum, sending her away in shame.

These new scenes between Jack and the Branning women will air on Thursday (March 21) on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like