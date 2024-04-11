EastEnders airs tragic death in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow from Thursday's (April 11) episode, which hasn't yet aired on BBC One.



EastEnders aired emotional scenes in the show's latest episode, as Gloria Knight passed away.

Gloria suffered a heart attack in Wednesday's scenes (April 10), as her husband Eddie stood trial for the racially aggravated murder of George's biological father.

When Gloria woke at the hospital, she asked George to retrieve a box from her flat containing important information about his childhood.

Curiosity got the better of George while he was there and he opened the box, which contained a picture of his biological mum and dad.

Needing to let off steam, George headed to the boxing club, where he had a heart-to-heart with Phil Mitchell, who had just found out that his son Ben had been sentenced to six years in an American prison.

George admitted that he was still angry at Gloria for the secrets she kept from him, but Phil reasoned with him that he should still be there with her so she didn't die alone, like his own mum Peggy did.

When Phil reminded George that regret never goes away, George took his advice and headed back to the hospital. When he got there, George's ex-wife Cindy told him he didn't have long left with Gloria as her condition was rapidly deteriorating.



Gloria explained to George that she was at peace with her fate and apologised for everything that had happened.

George gently told Gloria that Eddie had been found guilty, and would be going to prison. He also told his mum that he loved her, and had forgiven her.

BBC

A weak Gloria then asked for George to play the tape in the cigar box, which was a lullaby that had been sung by George's biological mum.

As the lullaby played in the background, Gloria passed away peacefully with George by her side.

