Eastbound SR 18 blocked near Auburn after semi hits Green River Bridge

All eastbound lanes of State Route 18 are blocked near Auburn after a semitruck hit the Green River Bridge and then rolled over.

The crash was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash at Southeast Auburn-Black Diamond Road.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The semitruck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Personnel from Puget Sound Fire and Valley Regional Fire Authority are at the scene.

Eastbound SR 18 is blocked after a semi hit a bridge at Green River. Traffic is being diverted around this collision at Auburn/Black Diamond Road. Please avoid this route. https://t.co/GK8aMs4WgK — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 19, 2024







