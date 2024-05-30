Eastbound lanes of Texas 71 near Austin airport closed due to motorcycle crash

All eastbound lanes of Texas 71 are closed at the intersection of Wolf Lane, east of Austin Bergstrom-International Airport, due to a crash, the Travis County sheriff's office said.

A motorcycle and a vehicle collided at the intersection at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene at 11:20 a.m., EMS Capt. Christa Stedman said. One adult patient was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, she said.

As of 12:50 p.m., the sheriff's office estimated the eastbound lanes would be closed for another 30 minutes to an hour, sheriff's office spokesperson Kristen Dark said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is the lead investigating agency for the collision, while the sheriff's office assists with traffic control and accident reconstruction, she said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Eastbound lanes of Texas 71 at Wolf Lane closed due to crash