Eastbound K18 near Ogden is closed after two-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A highway southwest of Manhattan, near the Manhattan Regional Airport, is closed due to an injury incident.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is on the scene of an injury crash in the 5400 block of K18, according to a social media post. Both eastbound lanes on K18 are blocked because of the crash. Traffic on the highway is being diverted to Skyway Drive.

A spokeswoman with the RCPD told 27 News dispatch received a call at 8:49 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is assisting the RCPD on this crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

