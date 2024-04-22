Eastbound I-80 west of Des Moines to close Monday night into Tuesday morning April 29-30

A segment of eastbound Interstate 80 west of Des Moines will be closed overnight Monday, April 29, into Tuesday, April 30, for installation of new sign trusses and digital message boards, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced in a news release.

The highway will be closed between Jordan Creek Parkway and Grand Prairie Parkway, the release said. Weather permitting, contractors will begin the closure at 8:30 p.m. Monday and it will extend through 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers will be detoured on a marked route using Jordan Creek Parkway, University Avenue and Grand Prairie Parkway, the release said.

The department asks motorists to drive with caution, stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, wear seat belts and obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area. Traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones, the release notes.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Interstate 80 west of Des Moines to close one night next week