Eastbound I-70 closed due to knocked over semis, high winds

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – First responders are heading to an area in Riley County where multiple semi-trucks have crashed on I-70.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) reports on social media that eastbound I-70 is closed at mile marker 320 in Riley County due to high winds that have caused three semi trucks to crash. Vehicles with high clearance are encouraged to be cautious at this time due to changing wind conditions.

KDOT says it could take several hours for I-70 to be reopened. You can keep up with details on this situation by checking kandrive.gov.

(Photo Courtesy/Riley County Emergency Management)

(Photo Courtesy/Riley County Emergency Management)

(Photo Courtesy/Riley County Emergency Management)

Multi-vehicle crash reported on US 50 near Emporia

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.