Eastbound I-435 on KC’s south side closed after crash near Three Trails Crossing

A multi-vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 435 on Kansas City’s south side forced the heavily traveled highway to shut down early in Friday morning’s rush hour.

The crash near the Three Trails Crossing, formerly the Grandview Triangle, occurred about 5 a.m. Friday, according to Kansas City Scout.

Traffic cameras showed that eastbound traffic was being forced to exit at Homes Road. The closure caused traffic to back up across the Kansas and Missouri state line, and traffic at State Line Road was at a virtual standstill.

Meanwhile, westbound traffic from the Three Trails Crossings was slow as drivers passed the crash area.

