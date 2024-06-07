Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Fashion Place Mall to close this weekend, UDOT warns of other closures

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Fashion Place Mall will be temporarily closed this weekend as crews work to repave the ramp and replace new pavement markings.

Utah Department of Transportation recommends drivers plan ahead for the lane restrictions and ramp closure both this weekend and again later this month.

READ NEXT: Bride-to-be thrown from truck bed on day before wedding while lying down to secure mattress

The eastbound I-215 off-ramp to State Street is scheduled to be down to one lane Friday, June 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance work, UDOT said. Then, the entire ramp is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. that night to Sunday, June 9, at 11:59 p.m.

During this time crews will reportedly be repaving the ramps to provide an even driving surface for drivers.

UDOT said drivers should also expect intermittent overnight lane restrictions on westbound I-215 near Fashion Place Mall while crews work on bridges over the freeway through the end of the month.

Later this month, the westbound I-215 on-ramp at Fashion Boulevard is scheduled to close Friday, June 21, at 10 p.m. and reopen Sunday, June 23 by 11:59 p.m., again, for repaving.

UDOT also advises drivers to be aware that several bridges to and from I-215 near I-80 will be closed this weekend. Because of these restrictions, UDOT said drivers from Salt Lake City International Airport will not be able to access southbound I-215 from the airport.

Courtesy Utah Department of Transportation

In addition, drivers traveling on northbound I-215 will not be able to access eastbound I-80.

“Follow the posted detours signs,” UDOT said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.