East Texas tree service crews continue to work after weeks of storms

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Tree service crews have been booked and busy the past couple of weeks following the rain East Texas has gotten.

“We had [a tree] that completely tore a house up,” Lester’s Tree Service owner Anthony Monroe Lester, said.

He said it is a busy time right now.

“We’ve done about five so far,” Lester said. “We’ve got two more to do. But we can’t get to them because its too wet.”

On Monday, Lester’s Tree Service cleaned up a mess left by a large tree that fell on a shed in lake Jacksonville as well as preventative work.

“We took it off the building and helped him tarp it up and everything,” Lester said. “We came back today to get this other tree down before another storm.”

Lester told KETK this is his most hectic time of the year.

“Right now, it’s even busier because of all the storms,” Lester said. “It’s getting busier and busier.”

He said a lot of the times, trees look completely normal before they collapse.

“Your tree will be perfectly green and the system will be rotted due to the ground being as wet as it is,” Lester said.

The wet ground is also making their machinery less effective.

“A lot of things you can’t really get to them because it’s so wet,” Lester said. “If you get any equipment in there, it’s going to cause a mess.”

Lester said with more rain possibly in the forecast this week, they have no idea when the ground will dry so they can use their equipment effectively.

For now, it’s a waiting game.

