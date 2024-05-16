East Texas State Fair announces new leadership

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair named a new president and chairman of the board on Wednesday.

According to a release, the board of directors appointed Cody Rosenbalm as president and CEO of the organization and Michael Stoltz as the Chairman of the Board.

Rosenbalm is an East Texas native who previously served as the director of marketing at the fair for seven years and then two years as corporate partnerships manager at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“For over 100 years The East Texas State Fair has been an important part of the history, culture, and economy of the Tyler area,” Rosenbalm said. “It is a privilege to lead this organization and continue to support the mission of agriculture and youth education while providing a family-friendly event that celebrates our community.”

Scholtz has served on the board of directors since 2018 and will now serve a three-year term as chairman. Both take the reigns of the fair as the organization relocated to a new property. The East Texas State Fair owns 240 acres in West Tyler.

“We believe the organization has tremendous opportunities ahead and Cody has the vision, experience, and enthusiasm to lead us there. The community truly loves the fair and has continued to show strong support. As we move forward with relocation and development, we are excited to see what the future holds,” Stoltz said.

The 108th annual fair is scheduled for September 20 to the 29.

