East Texas politicians react to Trump’s guilty verdict in hush money trial

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former president Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts by a jury in his hush money case and politicians from across Texas are reacting to this historic conviction.

Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a federal crime. He’s been found guilty of 34 different charges and now awaits sentencing.

Rep. Nathaniel Moran, a Republican who represents Tyler in the House of Representatives, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on the verdict:

“Today in NY, we saw a politically motivated travesty of justice and a mockery of the American legal system. This verdict must not stand,” Moran said.

State Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican Texas State Senator who represents Mineola, shared a black and white image of Trump and the following message on X:

“The democrats set a dangerous precedent today: If you can’t win at the ballot box, then try and put your opponent in jail. This is not the American way. It is a horrible abuse of the justice system. The real verdict will be delivered by the American people in November. #trumpverdict #txlege,” Hughes said.

Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Republican who represents Tyler in the Texas House of Representatives also took to X to say he thinks this verdict will backfire:

“Trump’s criminal conviction is a bunch of bull crap. Americans have a deep sense of fairness, and they will reject this injustice. Democrats have unleashed the justice system against Trump purely for political gain, but it will backfire. #txlege,” Schaefer said.

Texas Rep. Cole Hefner, a Republican who represents Mount Vernon, Lindale and Gilmer in the Texas House, posted on X to blame Trump’s verdict on “corrupt leftist cowards”:

“Today a dangerous line was crossed. President Trump’s conviction is a dirty last-ditch effort by corrupt leftist cowards to rig this election. He’s never had a fair day in court. Doubt he ever will. We have a sitting president, “The Big Guy,” selling out American interests to support his crime family syndicate, and this is what they do to his opponent. This is not the American way,” said Hefner.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, took to X to share that he thinks this was a kangaroo court:

“This was a sham show trial. The Kangaroo Court will never stand on appeal. Americans deserve better than a sitting U.S. President weaponizing our justice system against a political opponent— all to win an election. We must FIRE Joe Biden in November,” said Abbott.

Republican Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz said in a post on X that this was a “dark day for America”:

Texas State Senator for San Antonio and Uvalde, Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat and former candidate for United States Senate said the following in a press release:

“Trump has acted recklessly and with impunity for decades – years of chaos, impeachment trials, and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol – we must now turn our efforts towards squashing him in November,” Gutierrez said. “Trump cannot buy his way out of court, and he will not steal his way back into the White House. Trump wannabes like Abbott, Paxton, and Cruz should take note. Justice was served today. Trump’s corruption has no place in our politics.”

