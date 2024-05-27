East Texas organization executive director to serve on national board

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The executive director of an organization that assists East Texas local governments was elected to serve on the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) board.

According to a release, David Cleveland, East Texas Council of Governments’ executive director, will represent the southwest chapter on the national 66-member board.

“I am excited to serve in this new role! The opportunity to work collaboratively with my colleagues across the country to bring new and innovative solutions to the challenges faced by our cities and counties is a privilege and an honor,” Cleveland said.

NADO was founded in 1967 and now serves local governments by diversifying local economies, assisting businesses and creating jobs, a release said.

“We are honored to have David serve on NADO’s Board of Directors. David brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and leadership on regional community and economic development issues to the national level,” Joe McKinney, NADO executive director, said. “Most importantly, David is focused on helping our nation’s local communities pursue comprehensive regional strategies for remaining economically competitive in today’s rapidly changing global environment.”

