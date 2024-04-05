East Texas high school senior to attend West Point

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin High School senior is West Point bound and a ceremony was held on Thursday to celebrate the honor with students, family, school staff and a member of Congress in attendance.

According to a release, Elias Moore will report to the United States Military Academy at West Point on July 1.

U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions attended the ceremony to congratulate Moore for his appointment and encouraged students to consider following a similar path.

During the ceremony, Lufkin High School Associate Principal Harlan Neal spoke about Moore’s character and how it aligns with West Point values.

Moore said he wants to pursue a major in economics and aviation while at the academy, which will then be followed by eight years of military service.

