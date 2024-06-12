East Texas Food Bank to offer new pantry in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) announced that beginning Tuesday, a new mobile pantry will operate in Nacogdoches.

According to a release, on the third Tuesday of every month starting June 18, a mobile pantry offering fresh produce will be open in Nacogdoches from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

ETFB said the distribution location will be the First Methodist Church at 201 E. Hospital St.

“Nacogdoches County has a great need for food assistance as 19% of the residents including 29% of children are food insecure according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said. “We know the need is great and plan to serve 300-500 households at the new mobile pantry distribution each month.”

According to the food bank, the drive-through pantry is open to anyone in need of food and there are no ID requirements.

