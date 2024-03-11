East Texas feed store sends almost 50,000 pounds of feed to Panhandle

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Potts Feed Stores in Emory and Quitman partnered with Wiley X to provide feed and fencing to farmers and ranchers in the panhandle.

“In a region that’s so heavily ag-based, when they experience tragedy like that, it takes a lot to get them back up on their feet,” said Rhett Rabenaldt, donor.

To help with those affected by the biggest wildfire in Texas history, customers and community members donated items and money to help. Store owner Hunter Potts and his wife Kat say the turnout was amazing.

“A little bit under $9,000 worth of donations that were contributed from all of our customers and the communities just surrounding here, and they really help put this thing together, we couldn’t have done it without them, to be able to send over the feed to West Texas,” said Hunter Potts, owner of Potts Feed Store.

The goal was to fill a semi-truck, and the Potts said thanks to everyone’s contributions they had close to 50,000 pounds of feed and a full trailer. Even with $9,000 worth of stuff going to the panhandle, they said it will barely put a dent in the need.

“Trying to put quite a bit of money together, but we need a lot more, I mean, we’re still way short, we hope to send maybe another load or two to of feed out if we can get enough donations in,” said Roy Franklin, store manager of Potts Feed Store.

He added that every little bit helps in some way.

“They need to be able to feed those livestock that did make it through because the grass doesn’t come back immediately,” said Rabenaldt.

They hope more people can come together to aid the farmers and ranchers.

