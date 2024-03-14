East Texas experts say TikTok, Snapchat puts children at risk of potential danger

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Child safety advocates and local law enforcement agencies hosted a safety event on Wednesday to address the dangers the internet can pose to children.

“We kind of stopped teaching stranger danger because we don’t realize the stranger is now in our phone,” Caitlyn Graham, a community event coordinator for Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, said.

With cellphones it might seem the world is at a persons fingertips, which makes is nearly impossible to know what a child is seeing or doing on their phone.

“Monitor who they’re talking to,” Winnsboro Chief of Police Ryan Brown, said. “We don’t know who is who on there.”

Recognize. Resist. Report. That was the message shared to parents during the event in Winnsboro.

The threats children face online are endless. However, protecting their privacy, all starts with a conversation.

From her research and talking with kids, Graham said social media apps including TikTok and Snapchat are the ones parents should be monitoring.

“You are watching videos from people all over the world,” Graham said. “They challenge you to do illegal things and kids are falling for those challenges.”

Graham said she has seen the consequences firsthand.

According to Graham, an East Texas parent held off on their child using social media platforms and once she gave them permission to use them, it didn’t take long for the child to be targeted.

“Within 48 hours, he’s been added by a stranger on Snapchat, and that person is asking for inappropriate picture,” Graham said.

Graham said she recommends parents talk with their children about what the consequences could be.

“Don’t just put rules in place,” Graham said. “Explain to your kids why are these rules there, and what are the dangers and why am I trying to keep you safe.”

