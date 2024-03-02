East Texas expert gives advice for planting in spring

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With nice warm weather coming through this weekend, East Texans will have the chance to do some yard work, and a Tyler gardener told KETK it is time to dig into the spring soil.

“Mulch, mulch, mulch, but it is a key and keeps the weeds down,” said Dory Hersey, owner of Dory’s Gardens.

Hersey said it’s time to get to planting.

“Well, if you haven’t gotten your woody plants in like your azaleas and shrubs if you’ve been redesigning you garden, now’s good, the rest of the month is kind of pushing it,” Hersey said.

Hersey said with this East Texas weather several types of foliage will thrive in your garden.

“Barbina, Germaniums are great right now, Cyclamen have been going all winter and they’re very vibrant right now,” Hersey said.

Two of the options Hersey thinks people can’t go wrong with right now are the pincushions and the African Daisies.

“So, there’s a lot you can do right now to put into your color pots, or just in a hanging basket something that if we do get a little bit of cold it’s easy to cover up,” Hersey said.

Hersey has advice for people before they dig into the dirt this spring.

“Well, in the ground, soil prep and then mulch in real good, and especially if you’re going to be planting trees or anything right now,” Hersey said. “Don’t plant them too deep a lot of times in the pots in the nurseries they’ll sink down and then they add more soil to fill up the pot. So, make sure that’s right at the level where the tree flares out like that.”

Hersey also said it’s a great time to plant tulip trees and azaleas to have a garden that flourishes during every season at any time of the year.

