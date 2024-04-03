East Texas Ambucs gave away therapeutic bikes

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Chapter of National Ambucs gave away two therapeutic bikes on Tuesday.

“Once you give a trike away or you see a trike giving away, all you want to do is give more of them away,” Cliff Bauerle, president for East Texas Chapter of National Ambucs, said.

6-year-old Jaxson Morgan and 71-year-old Keith Mullinax are now taking home Amtrykes, which are bikes designed for people with disabilities.

“The therapists certainly believe in them,” Mullinax said.

Since Jaxson’s birth, he has had close to 18 surgeries, but that has not held him back.

“He’s not one to cry or be upset,” Chelsea Giddens, Jaxson’s mother, said. “He’s happy.”

Jaxson enjoyed his very first time on the new wheels, while also receiving therapy at the same time.

At 22 months old, Mullinax was diagnosed with polio. While he didn’t suffer the full effects, he now lives with post polio syndrome and needs a walking chair.

Mullinax said he was in desperate need of help and his call was answered.

“That trike is going to turn me loose,” Mullinax said.

Now, Mullinax and Jaxson plan to take full advantage of their new rides.

