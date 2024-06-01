East Texas advocate shares internet safety tips following arrest of man charged with child porn possession

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The arrest affidavit of a man charged with child pornography possession alleged he lured minors on social media by posing as a modeling agency, and now local advocate for young girls speaks out about the dangers online.

Latoyia Jordan, founder of the I Am Beautiful Movement, said after hearing about the case, she feels social media usage has to be part of the conversation.

Jordan believes parents are the first ones who should open the door to internet safety and discuss the warning signs especially how persuasive people can be.

“If you are online and someone sends you a message, and I know we say that they may not have an inkling or feeling, but I do feel like as a kid sometimes, you know. Whether something might be off, but just getting an adult, tell someone,” Jordan said.

Another piece of advice that Jordan gave was placing necessary boundaries on children’s devices.

The organization is hosting a workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 24 at Even More and the topic of social media safety will be part of panel. It is open to mothers, daughters, mentors and mentees. Anyone interested in the workshop can register with the form.

