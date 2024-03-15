How East Texans can prepare before overnight storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Department said the best way East Texans can protect themselves and their loved ones is by having a plan during severe weather.

“Severe weather can happen at any hour especially, the most concerning is overnight anything to happen while people are sleeping,” Smith County ESD 2 fire chief, Eric Greaser, said.

First responders said the best way to stay ahead of the storm is by staying alert and aware.

Cell phones have the ability to give alerts if danger is headed to an area or by listening to weather radio.

“That part of that entails encouraging Texans to remain weather aware,” Wes Rapaport, media and communications with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said. “Make sure you have supplies for an emergency go-kit and of course heading any warnings, following instructions from your local officials.”

A prepared plan includes having a designated room that is safe enough to ride out the storm that is on the first floor and has no windows.

“Areas of more interior in the house, away from windows doors, things of that nature, where they can have more walls between them and the outside,” Greaser said.

The safe room should house an emergency storm kit that has water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, batteries, cell phone chargers and flashlights.

“What we don’t want you to do is take action during the hailstorm and go outside. Many people have been gravely injured by hailstones,” Greaser said.

To avoid hail and wind damage, people should cover their cars and lawn furniture beforehand.

Experts are encouraging residents to stay prepared and vigilant as storms roll in throughout the night.

On Thursday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management activated state resources and personnel. Reportedly, crews are standing by ready to support local officials in the event of water rescues or road closures.

“All of the resources that are available to help ensure Texans are able to stay safe through this severe weather incident,” Rapaport said.

