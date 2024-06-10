East Tennessee teen reported missing in Florida: What we know about search for Abigail Kate Velez

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and other Tennessee law enforcement groups are asking the public for help in the search of a 16-year-old from East Tennessee reported missing in Pensacola.

Abigail Kate Velez has been missing since Thursday. According to a Facebook post by nonprofit Blue Line Tennessee, shared by KCSO, authorities are looking for Velez all over Florida.

Here's what to know:

Who is Abigail Kate Velez?

Abigail Velez is a resident of East Tennessee.

She is 5'6", weighs 130 pounds, and has dirty-blonde hair and green eyes.

Abigail Kate Velez was last seen in Pensacola, Fla.

When did she go missing?

Velez was last seen at Pensacola's Baptist Hospital at 9:30 p.m. June 6. Little is known about the other circumstances of how she went missing, but a post shared by the KCSO account said Velez was in Pensacola on vacation.

"We are so thankful for support from the community," Danielle Velez, Abigail's mother, said to Knox News in a text. "There are tips that have come in that hold value and we wouldn't have that without the public continuing to share her photo."

What can I do to help?

Anyone with information can call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845 or THE SHEPHERDS, an organization helping with the search, at 929-346-3663.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee teen Abigail Kate Velez missing in FL: What to know