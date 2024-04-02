East Tennessee storm upgraded to enhanced risk, with severe winds and large hail forecasted

The storm set to hit East Tennessee late this afternoon and evening has been upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather, National Weather Service forecasters say.

"Keep an eye on the weather," the weather service's Morristown office posted Monday afternoon. "The biggest threat will be damaging straight-line winds."

The strongest storms will move out of the region around sunset, but light to moderate rain will linger into Wednesday, the forecast said.

As of Tuesday morning, the weather service was forecasting damaging winds, hail that could be larger than an inch and possibly tornadoes. There was a 30-44% chance of severe winds greater than 58 mph and severe hail in the Knoxville area, while the chance of a tornado was about 5-9%.

"A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move through the area late this afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front that will move through during the night," the weather service posted. "Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the primary concern. However a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially west of the I-75 and I-81 corridors where storms will arrive earliest."

Here is what a suite of multiple high-res models has outputted related to timing of the progression of precipitation for our area today. Strong damaging winds, greater than an inch size hail, and a couple of tornadoes are all still possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today. 📻 Posted by US National Weather Service Morristown Tennessee on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Are any areas of East Tennessee under a tornado watch?

There currently is only a tornado watch in place for Kentucky, although a wind advisory has been issued for the Great Smoky Mountains including Gatlinburg, Cades Cove and Elkmont.

A tornado watch means tornadoes could develop in an approaching storm, while a tornado warning means residents should take shelter immediately because a tornado has been sighted in person or on radar.

Tornadoes are rare in the Knoxville area. The storm that spawned an EF2 tornado in August last year was just the seventh August tornado in the region since the weather service began keeping modern records in 1950. It was the only tornado to hit Knox County in August.

Knoxville weather radar

How Knox County residents can sign up for emergency alerts

The Knox County Commission has established an emergency warning system that sends alerts by text, email or voice phone call. Users can choose the locations for alerts, such as a home or work address. Sign up for the system by going to knoxcounty.org/alert/index.php. You can also sign up by calling 311 or 865-215-4311.

Colin Ickes, the director of the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, recommends residents purchase digital weather radios, which can relay watches and warnings from the National Weather Service, as well as information such as Amber Alerts from police. Users can set them to receive notices specific to a certain county or agency.

How can you protect yourself during severe storms?

The American Red Cross offered these safety tips for thunderstorms and tornadoes:

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger from lightning. If thunder roars, go indoors! The National Weather Service recommends staying inside for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, take shelter in a substantial building or in a vehicle with the windows closed. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds.

Avoid electrical equipment and telephones. Use battery-powered TVs and radios instead.

Do not take a bath, shower or use plumbing.

If you are driving, try to safely exit the roadway and park. Stay in the vehicle and turn on the emergency flashers until the heavy rain ends. Avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity in and outside the vehicle.

If you are outside and cannot reach a safe building, avoid high ground; water; tall, isolated trees; and metal objects such as fences or bleachers. Picnic shelters, dugouts and sheds are NOT safe.

Never drive through a flooded roadway. You cannot predict how deep the water may be.

If you are under a tornado warning, find safe shelter right away. Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville storm could bring severe winds, large hail, possible tornadoes