East Tennessee could see strong wind gusts, chance of tornadoes Tuesday

A potentially severe storm set to hit some of Tennessee likely will miss most of this region, National Weather Service forecasters say.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, tornadoes and strong wind gusts as they rumble through portions of the Plains, Midwest and South this week, The Weather Channel predicted, with some of the storms could produce hail the size of golf balls or larger and possible strong tornadoes.

But as of Monday morning, it looks like East Tennessee is facing just a slight threat of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service's Morristown office.

What will the severe weather look like for Knoxville, Gatlinburg areas?

That doesn't mean we're completely out of danger, however. The category of "slight" means the region could see short-lived, isolated intense storm activity. That could include gusts up to 60 mph, tornadoes and up to quarter-sized hail.

"We continue to monitor the potential for severe storms across the area," the office posted. "A strong system will approach from the west (Tuesday), triggering scattered to numerous thunderstorms across our forecast area. Overall, the environment will be supportive of severe storms."

The timing has shifted later, closer to Tuesday evening than afternoon, the weather service said.

Weather forecast for next two days calls for thunderstorms and gusty winds

Tuesday : Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s and with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday : Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville weather: Storms could bring damaging winds to East Tennessee