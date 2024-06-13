In East Tampa, this summer program helps teens prepare for their future

TAMPA — Inside a classroom gradually filling with the smell of fried chicken as students wolfed down lunch, Alonzo Godwin thought about what he wanted for his future.

A stable paycheck. A restful retirement for his grandma. His own apartment. A truck.

It was the first day of a summer program he hoped would help him reach that life, and he stared at a worksheet placed on his desk, asking for his financial goals.

“Don’t spend money on things you don’t need,” the 18-year-old jotted down. “Save your money as much as possible.”

He is one of 36 participants in the city-funded summer program for teenagers in East Tampa, which kicked off Monday and aims to help them think about their financial futures and professional paths.

The city launched the Career Explorations program back in 2006 as a way to keep young people safe and productive over the summer. But it faced years of criticism that teens in this predominantly Black neighborhood were just picking up trash under the hot Florida sun in the name of work experience.

This year, the program has evolved.

Participants will spend three days a week working for the city’s Neighborhood Enhancement Division — enforcing code, mowing lawns and, yes, picking up trash. But they will also spend one day a week touring city buildings, chatting with elected officials and learning skills such as networking and budgeting inside a classroom.

They’ll be paid $15 an hour for 32 hours per week, from early June until late July. Godwin, who recently graduated from high school, wants to set aside as much of his paycheck as possible in his newly-opened savings account.

“The program helps you with resumes, with connections but also with just how to be yourself,” he said.

Godwin took part in the program, run by the East Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency, last year, too. Having the chance to meet Mayor Jane Castor was a highlight, he said.

“Try to take advice from people who are where you want to be,” he remembers her telling the group.

He isn’t sure where, exactly, he wants to be just yet, he said. “But I’m working hard to figure it out.”

Maybe he’ll become a firefighter, he thinks. Maybe he’ll join the military. In October, he’s starting a four-month training program at Hillsborough Community College to learn the basics of becoming an electrical line worker.

Sevion Daniels, 17-years-old and a rising senior, is also taking part in the program, excited for the chance to meet leaders throughout the city to explore various career paths. He’s considering joining the Air Force. Or perhaps he’ll work for the city’s Wastewater Department, like his dad.

For now, he’s grateful for the chance to take home a paycheck during the summer months and to improve his job-hunting skills as he eyes graduation next year.

“These are skills for life,” he said on Monday, after a training session from the Tampa Bay Federal Credit Union.

The week before, the teens had huddled into a community center for orientation, as the rain lashed outside one evening in early June.

“The community fought to get this program for you,” Ed Hundley, one of the coordinators, told the crowd. “Make the most of it.”

Godwin, sitting beside his grandma, nodded.

“Consider yourself keenly blessed,” added longtime East Tampa community organizer Connie Burton, among those who pushed the city to make the program more focused on career development than street cleanup. She’d like the cohort size doubled.

“We were pushing for more young people to be able to come,” she told the teens. “Maybe next year.”

Last year, Tampa’s communication director, Adam Smith, told the Tampa Bay Times he believes everyone in the city involved with the program thinks it’s due for improvements. Council members said it was unacceptable that the focus on trash pickup was specific to East Tampa, prompting staff to pledge an overhaul.

While some of the goals laid out last year remain unactualized (participants, for example, still do not have the choice to work for a city division other than Neighborhood Enhancement) and manual labor remains, as one program coordinator said, the “meat and potatoes” of the program, students were grateful to be there. Spots fill up fast.

When asked what they’d be doing with their summer were it not for the program, most replied simply: “I don’t know.”

Ronnisha Simmons, 16, added that she was glad she wasn’t just going to be spending her summers stuck inside, playing on her phone. That, instead she’d be able to explore what her city had to offer.

“I want to know my options,” said Simmons, an aspiring lawyer and one of the program’s few female participants. “There’s a whole world out there.”

As the clock ticketed to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the teens scooped up their bags, stuffed with new uniforms and notebooks scrawled with notes from the day’s sessions, and headed for the door. They poured into the afternoon sun, cardboard boxes containing their new work boots tucked under their arms.

They would be back early tomorrow to lace up those boots and get to work.