East Sussex to host vintage tractor charity road run

The community event is hosted at different UK locations on an annual basis [South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club]

East Sussex is hosting the annual National Vintage Tractor Road Run (NVTRR) for the first time.

Those taking part will drive a circular route across the South Downs on 31 March.

Will Cranfield, co-chairman of NVTRR 2024, said the road run will be raising money for "a worthy cause".

Three hundred vintage tractors are already booked in for the event, which starts at 10:00 BST.

The South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club (SEVAC) said it was proud to be organising the community event which it has been planning for two years.

Money raised through NVTRR will go to Patchwork Farm, a therapy farm at the Chailey Heritage Foundation which allows young people with disabilities to have a hands-on experience with the animals.

The tractors taking part will start from Plumpton College and drive across the South Downs, heading to Woodingdean, Lewes, Cooksbridge, then back to Plumpton.

SEVAC said it will be "a challenging but rewarding drive with some steep sections - good brakes are a must".

Mr Cranfield said in a statement: "We are very excited to host the NVTRR.

"We are taking the opportunity to show the wider vintage tractor community what SEVAC and Sussex has to offer whilst also raising money for such a worthy cause."

The NVTRR was founded in 1985, with its first event taking place the following year.

The road run aims to bring vintage tractor enthusiasts together whilst raising money for charity.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related internet links

Related stories