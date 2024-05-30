East Stroudsburg University making arrangements for Innovation Center staff after fire

Smoke and flames rose from the top of East Stroudsburg University's Innovation Center on Independence Road in Smithfield Township on Tuesday, May 28.

The building was evacuated and there were no injuries according to ESU's emergency personnel onsite. While they couldn't tell the extent of the damage inside the building, they assessed there would be smoke and water damage.

According to Marshalls Creek Fire Company, they were dispatched at approximately 1 p.m. and worked on the fire until approximately 4 p.m. with the help of other local fire departments, including East Stroudsburg Fire Department, Bushkill Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Fire Department, Shawnee Fire Company, Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department, Stroudsburg Fire Department, and Bushkill Emergency Corps.

The front doors of the East Stroudsburg University Innovation Center on Independence Road in Smithfield Township are taped off after a fire on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

ESU Marketing and Communications Director Elizabeth Richardson said in a statement, "The cause of the fire is being assessed, but it likely started in the HVAC unit on the roof."

ESU has arranged for occupants to remove their personal, office and lab equipment while their Facilities Department makes arrangements to relocate the university's employees.

The 51,000-square-foot building opened in 2012 and stands apart from the main campus. It is home to the Economic Development & Entrepreneurship division, Dr. Jane Huffman Wildlife Genetics Institute, the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab, Office of Sponsored Projects and Research, Business Accelerator, co-working space, Entrepreneurial Leadership Center, computer labs, conference facilities, and the Sterling Strauser Art Collection.

One of the front doors was shattered, and all were taped off by end of day, as ESU Police and Facilities Management stood by.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: ESU making arrangements for Innovation Center staff after fire