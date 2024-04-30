East Stroudsburg man sentenced for false statements in firearm purchases

A Monroe County man has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to straw purchase firearms.

According to the office for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 34-year-old Windall Mitchell of East Stroudsburg was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison for conspiring to purchase multiple firearms under false statements.

Mitchell pled guilty for conspiring to lie to federally licensed firearms dealers for the purchase of 10 firearms within Monroe County from May 2022 to June 2023.

Charges are still pending against his alleged co-conspirator, 43-year-old Yesenia Ramos of Stroudsburg.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Robert O’Hara prosecuted the case, and U.S. District Court Judge Julia Munley presided over the case.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Monroe man sentenced for false statements in firearm purchases