East St. Louis teen fatally shot, two other teens charged with murder in Missouri

Murder charges have been filed against two teenagers after a 15-year-old boy from East St. Louis died from his injuries in a shooting that occurred when Bridgeton, Missouri, police responded to reports of about 100 people driving recklessly over the weekend, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Wednesday.

Gerardo Perez was identified as the gunshot victim, police said.

Garron Stevenson, 19, of the 3800 block of Sullivan in St. Louis, was charged with second-degree murder and several other offenses, according to a news release from the Major Case Squad.

The other suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile whose name was not released. This teen also was charged with second-degree murder.

Bridgeton police were called at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Earth City Expressway and Corporate Woods Drive regarding the group of vehicles.

The officers “were met with gunfire as vehicles were attempting to flee the area,” according to a Major Case Squad news release on Sunday.

At least five people were injured and one person was in critical condition, police have said.