East St. Louis liquor store building damaged by fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze early Friday on the second level of the building that houses Champions Liquor store in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

Ed Wayne, assistant chief of the East St. Louis Fire Department, said the call reporting the fire came in at 12:27 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, Wayne said , “Smoke was coming out of the upstairs. It appeared to be apartments,” he said.” That’s where the fire was and that is where the fire was maintained.”

Asked whether anyone was in the apartments, the assistant chief said they were not being used.

Fire damaged the second floor, while the first floor, where the liquor store is located, was damaged by water as firefighters used lots of water to put out the fire, Wayne said.

He did not know the cause of the fire.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate, Wayne said.

“It was kind of a difficult fire,” Wayne said. “The fire crews had to gain entry upstairs. They had to put a ladder up to gain entry to the second floor.They could not get in downstairs.”

Nine firefighters fought the blaze, which took about 2 ½ hours to fully extinguish.

There were no injuries.