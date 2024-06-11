CANTON ‒ The chief of the East Sparta Fire Department has paid $171 in court costs for a red light citation issued in connection with a collision between a fire truck and a tractor-trailer.

Canton Municipal Court Judge Mary Falvey imposed the punishment on Arnold "Arnie" Adams on Friday, after he entered a no-contest plea and was found guilty. He also received two points on his driver's license.

East Sparta: Fire chief facing red light citation for firetruck crash with tanker truck

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the ticket to Adams, 60, of Pike Township, for a May 4 crash on the Interstate 77 overpass at Faircrest Street SW.

The westbound tanker truck was responding to a fire at PSC Metals in Canton Township when it hit the tractor-trailer that was turning left onto Faircrest from the southbound I-77 exit ramp.

See the photos: East Sparta fire truck responding to fire collides with tractor-trailer

Adams previously told the Canton Repository that traffic was stopped at the intersection, and as the fire truck reached it, the tractor-trailer pulled in front of him.

The fire department's 1998 tanker truck was a total loss.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: East Sparta fire chief pays court costs for crash in fire truck