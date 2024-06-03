East Sparta chief facing red light citation for firetruck crash with tanker truck

CANTON ‒ The chief of the East Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is facing a red light citation in connection with a collision between a firetruck and a tractor-trailer.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the ticket to Fire Chief Arnold "Arnie" Adams, 60, of Pike Township, for a May 4 crash on the Interstate 77 overpass at Faircrest Street SW.

The westbound tanker truck was responding to a fire at PSC Metals in Canton Township when it hit the tractor-trailer that was turning left onto Faircrest from the southbound I-77 exit ramp.

"Everybody was stopped and as I got up to the intersection, he pulled out in front of me," Adams said.

State law allows the driver of any emergency vehicle, when responding to an emergency call, to proceed cautiously past a stop light, but they are required to proceed with "due regard" for the safety of all persons using the street or highway.

Adams said the tanker truck, a 1998 International, was a total loss. He said the replacement has not been purchased.

"It's insured, so it's just a matter of getting a check from the insurance company," he said. "Just like if you wrecked your car."

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to spill its load. Some of the cargo hit an eastbound pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection.

"Nobody was hurt," Adams said. "Everybody walked away from it. It's just an unfortunate part of doing business as running fire and EMS. I've been doing it for 36 years and it's the first accident, first time I've ever had anybody pull out in front of me."

Adams is scheduled to appear in Canton Municipal Court on Friday.

