East Side drivers: Take these routes while westbound Norwood Lateral is closed

The Norwood Lateral is now closed in the westbound direction.

Ohio 562, commonly known as the Norwood Lateral, closed in the westbound direction on Monday and will remain closed for up to 80 days. As construction crews work, East Side drivers must find ways to travel west without the Lateral.

The Enquirer spoke to Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Kathleen Fuller to identify alternative routes drivers can take while the Lateral is closed.

Norwood Lateral alternative routes

The Norwood Lateral is an expressway that connects Interstate 71 and Interstate 75.

While the Lateral is closed, westbound traffic will be diverted via Ohio 126, commonly known as Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, or Fort Washington Way and I-75.

While signs will indicate these alternative routes for drivers, other options are available.

For drivers traveling southbound from I-71, Montgomery Road, Ridge Avenue and Red Bank Road can be used to travel west. For drivers traveling northbound from I-71, Montgomery Road, Smith Road and Dana Avenue can be used to travel west. These are just a handful of suggested roads you can use to create your alternate route during the closure.

Anticipate more traffic on these side roads

Drivers will see more traffic on these side roads − Montgomery Road, Ridge Avenue, Red Bank Road, Smith Road, Dana Avenue, Ohio 125 and Fort Washington Way − while the lateral is closed, Fuller said.

If you are driving these roads, you will also experience traffic lights and stop signs that will likely make your commute longer than if you were driving on the lateral. Fuller recommends you plan accordingly.

Portions of Norwood Lateral will close for several months

Schedule more time for your commute

Double the time you would typically plan for your commute, Fuller said. However, she recognizes that's not always a realistic option. If you can't double your scheduled commute time, then add roughly 20% to 25% more time.

"Just plan ahead," Fuller said.

Will the GPS on my phone be able to route me?

The company Google, which oversees the navigation platforms Waze and Google Maps, confirmed that they are aware of the planned closure. They added that the closure will be reflected on the platforms.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Norwood Lateral construction: Alternate routes for Ohio 562 westbound