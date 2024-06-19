East Ramapo scraps many summer programs in rush to fix schools as federal deadline looms

The rush to finish massive building repairs has scotched certain summer programs for East Ramapo public-school students. Even with that, it's still unclear whether the district will make a federal deadline to get all the repair costs covered.

Summer school programs that allow 11th- and 12-graders to earn credits toward graduation will be held at Rockland BOCES, East Ramapo Superintendent Clarence Ellis wrote last week to parents. Mandatory special education summer programs will also take place, with the district renting space at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill.

Kids cannot be in any of the district's buildings, construction consultants explained, because the work would expose asbestos, a cancer-causing material when disturbed. Fire alarms and utilities also need to be taken offline.

Summer programs that were canceled include the All Sports Academy, Summer Sprouts Academy, Rise Up Academy, Computer Science Academy and Fine and Performing Arts Academy, Ellis wrote.

Ellis said during a June 4 school board meeting that the school repairs took precedence because deadlines set by the federal government loom.

“If we do not get these renovations done, we will lose millions and millions of dollars," he said. "As you know, because of our fiscal standing in this district, we certainly cannot afford to do that.”

The district was given about $90 million of federal COVID funds that was dedicated to overhauling school buildings. But the money has to be used by Sept. 30 or the federal dollars could be lost.

East Ramapo Teachers Association President Tony Stephens said the cuts to summer programs, like other loss of services to students, was detrimental.

"We're disheartened," Stephens said. But, he said, the need to scrap programs demonstrates how one issue in the district impacts other parts. "It's like a puzzle and right now everything is spread out on a table."

Summer cuts seen as sign of dysfunction

Public-school activists also see summer program cancellations as another sign of dysfunction in the district.

Parents and a school board member asked why the district had been accepting summer school enrollment even though contractors apparently flagged the conflict in late April.

“It is a little irresponsible to have applications out for the summer programs,” Trustee Ashley Leveille said during the June 4 meeting. Her comment was met by audience applause.

The summer school cancellations were also seen by the NYCLU and other public-school advocates as yet another reason the state Legislature should pass a bill bringing further oversight to the district.

"The cancellation of summer programs is incredibly taxing for many families, as it leaves thousands of vulnerable students without school credits, educational programs, or meals for over two months," said Johanna Miller, director of NYCLU’s Education Policy Center. "The failure, as is usually the case with East Ramapo, was the district having insufficient resources, leadership, and proper staffing to plan appropriately — and the state’s refusal to step in and protect education for public school students."

A June 18 rally outside district headquarters in Spring Valley drew a crowd that decried the summer programs' shuttering.

"The summer programs are very essential to this community," said Ana Maeda, who has three kids in East Ramapo schools. "A lot of people here financially can't afford paying a babysitter or nanny during the summer."

They also called on the state Legislature to approve a bill to establish a fiscal control board in the district.

The state Legislature's session has ended, although legislators could be called back to Albany to wrap up some loose ends, primarily funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority after Gov. Kathy Hochul scrapped congestion pricing for the Manhattan business district.

Uncovering asbestos

The district's construction team said that the extensive need to abate asbestos, a carcinogen, was discovered during work done over spring break. Dormant asbestos becomes dangerous when disturbed, with microscopic fibers released that can be inhaled, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Asbestos abatement shouldn't be done when students and staff are in the building, said Thomas Ritzenthaler, executive principal at CSArch, an architecture, engineering and construction management firm. “It’s for their safety.”

All 14 buildings need asbestos abatement this summer, Ritzenthaler said.

This isn't the first time the district has had to deal with a building closures when asbestos was revealed. In 2021 into 2022, Spring Valley High School was shuttered for months after an emergency mold remediation project expanded when asbestos was involved in the removal.

Trustee Simon Koth during the June 4 meeting asked the contractors to gauge how much of the federal COVID funding is being spent “for the well-being and the safety of the kids rather than we have it and we shouldn’t lose it.”

Ritzenthauler responded: “Absolutely 100% is being spent for the safety of the kids. Absolutely 100%.”

Public schools allowed to deteriorate

Part of the work this summer — paid for with pandemic-era federal American Rescue Plan funds — includes finally replacing lead-laden drinking water fixtures and pipes that have been turned off for eight years in the district.

Another $200 million worth of building repairs will still be needed, district officials have said, even after the $90 million in federally funded renovations are done.

Such building conditions, public-school advocates say, show that their children are not a priority.

About 96% of the 10,500-plus public-school students in East Ramapo are children of color; most are English language learners. Another 30,000-plus children who live in the greater Spring Valley area attend private schools, mostly yeshivas that serve the Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community.

The board's majority is seen as favoring the yeshiva community. Voters, meanwhile, had denied any budget plan that raises the tax levy for more than a decade. That's left a looming deficit in the district, and dwindling resources for public schools.

Last month, voters rejected a budget proposal that called for a 1.99% increase in the tax levy. On Tuesday, voters approved a second budget plan that included a 1% tax levy increase.

