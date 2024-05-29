East Ramapo school board abruptly ends tense meeting without setting new budget plan

SPRING VALLEY - An abrupt ending to the East Ramapo school board's special meeting Tuesday left up in the air whether the board will still seek a tax levy increase when a revised budget plan goes before voters.

A $331 million spending plan that would have hiked the tax levy by 1.99% was denied at the polls last week.

The board did schedule another vote for June 18. But the details of what that budget would look like remained unclear Tuesday night.

In order to meet requirements, the board would have to approve a budget plan by Thursday. It had not been confirmed whether enough members can attend a meeting then, and have a majority present, which is necessary to hold a legal meeting.

Tense meeting on dais and in audience

The special meeting didn't have a public comment period. But more than 120 people showed up anyway.

And many responded to trustees' comments. At one point, Mercy Carabajo of Spring Valley stood up to call out to the board: "The problem we've had for 10 years! And now we're keeping ... it for the next year!"

Mercy Carabajo of Spring Valley, who has one sixth-grade son in East Ramapo schools, calls out her frustration with the school board during a May 28, 2024 special meeting.

At one point, Trustee Yitzchok Gruber leaned to his side and didn't respond to audience members calling to him. The crowd yelled at him to "wake up." Board President Shimon Rose, after asking the audience not to interrupt, made a motion to adjourn. Gruber seconded the motion.

This came after board members shared their frustrations with the budget-setting process.

Trustee Harry Grossman said his Ward 7 constituents didn't like some of the spending increases in the budget. He also criticized outreach by the district, saying families are busy and the district should be setting up tables at places like Evergreen and Wesley Kosher supermarket to help get information to voters. "You need to reach them where they are," he said.

The proposed budget had 16 "yes" votes and 137 "no" votes in his ward.

Trustee Sabrina Charles-Pierre, whose Ward 1 district passed the budget plan 351-59, responded to Grossman: "You're also a board member who can go out into the community and share that information."

The crowd cheered her comment.

What's at stake in East Ramapo?

The May 21 budget rejection in East Ramapo fits a years-long pattern of district voters denying any increase to the tax levy. More budgets have been rejected by voters in East Ramapo over the last decade than in any other school district in the state.

A dwindling local contribution, or the amount gathered by local property taxes, has been criticized by the state Department of Education, the New York State Comptroller and Moody's Investors Service, which cited the issue when downgrading the district's credit status to one step above junk status and assigning a negative outlook.

East Ramapo: NY weighs fiscal control board as voters reject budget, crisis looms

The district faces myriad challenges: It has among the lowest standardized test scores in the state; staffing shortages; fiscal upheaval, even with state-appointed monitors on board; and buildings in disrepair, even after tens of millions of COVID-era federal funds flowed to the district. Lead-tainted drinking water has been turned off at all schools since 2016.

After last week's budget defeat, a state lawmaker and other officials proposed a financial control board for the district.

Transportation system 'a disaster,' board member says

The district is home to more than 40,000 school-age children, a quarter of whom attend the public schools. Most of the 30,000-plus who go to private schools attend yeshivas that serve a growing Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community. The majority of kids who make up the 10,000-plus public school population are English language learners and new immigrants.

A majority of members on the school board, which is divided into wards, are seen by the public school community as favoring the private school community.

Most votes against budget plans have been concentrated in wards that have a larger number of residents who opt for yeshiva educations. That has further added to community tensions. Public-school advocates point out that it's difficult to get out voters to support budget plans in a community in which many people aren't U.S. citizens and therefore cannot register to vote.

Cecilia Chinchilla of New City made the point that many families are not U.S. citizens so cannot register to vote. Therefore, it's up to the board to ensure equity. "The kids here ... they're all the same."

Transportation is one of the district's largest and fastest-growing expenses. Universal busing is offered to the district's more than 40,000 kids, including about 10,400 public-school kids and more than 30,000 who attend private schools, mostly yeshivas that serve a growing Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish population. There have been challenges with public- and private-school busing.

"As long as the transportation system is a disaster," Grossman said, "you're not going to get support from anyone."

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy for lohud.com and the USA Today Network New York. Reach her at ncutler@lohud.com; follow her on X (Twitter), Threads and Instagram at @nancyrockland.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: East Ramapo NY school board ends meeting without second budget plan