East Ramapo monitors call on education commissioner to reject budget plan

State-appointed monitors in East Ramapo have urged the state commissioner of education to reject the school district's $331.9 million budget proposal that all but ensures the district won’t be able to pay its bills by this summer.

Monitors recommended to Commissioner Betty Rosa in an April 11 report that she direct the board of education to take the following action:

Seek a more significant tax levy hike so local residents help support the schools, something voters have repeatedly refused to support.

Fully review all expenses.

Seek an advance in state aid, called a "spin up," which would need the approval of the state Legislature and governor.

This composite image shows East Ramapo school district state-appointed education monitor Shelley Jallow, left, and fiscal monitor Bruce Singer, right, at a March 5, 2024 school board meeting at the district's administration building in Spring Valley.

Lacking those actions, and possibly even with them, East Ramapo faces, once again, a multi-million-dollar deficit.

Will state take control of finances?

"The Commissioner is faced with directing the board to engage in a balancing act among bad choices," the report states. "There are no longer any 'inside the box' solutions to the district's challenges."

Fiscal monitor Bruce Singer and education monitor Shelley Jallow echoed earlier warnings by past monitors that, absent reforms, the district's finances would become untenable.

"That day is now here," the report states.

A large crowd showed up for the East Ramapo School Board meeting at district headquarters in Spring Valley March 5, 2024.

The report warns that if the local tax base isn't shored up and reforms aren't made, the state could move to take control of district finances.

A request for comment from the state Department of Education was not immediately returned.

What's in the budget plan?

The district will ask voters to approve a $331,881,985 million budget on May 21.

The plan's 1.99% property tax levy hike is well below the state-calculated 2024-2025 tax cap for the district, which is 5.38%.

Last May, East Ramapo voters rejected a 1.99% tax levy hike by a small margin. The district subsequently put up a second budget plan that held the tax levy flat, which voters O.K.'d in June.

On April 2, board members balked at deep cuts to student programs. Their solution: cover those cost with about $19.8 million in reserve funds.

East Ramapo: Busing stays amid swelling deficit as trustee shifts focus to homeless kids

The budget plan was passed by the board after hours of back-and-forth discussion, math on the fly and a general acknowledgement that voters would reject any significant tax levy hike.

Not fiscally, educationally sound

What’s left in reserves, about $20 million, is expected to be quickly depleted.

A multi-million-dollar deficit looms for next year, Singer has repeatedly warned.

East Ramapo: Banks refuse to lend money to district

The district’s Moody’s credit rating is one step above junk. District officials say banks have already declined to offer short-term borrowing.

“No, I would not consider this a financially sound budget, knowing we’re not going to have money in six months,” Singer told trustees at the April 2 meeting.

“It’s not academically sound either,” Jallow, the education monitor, added.

East Ramapo: All schools fail state-mandated building survey; fixes could cost $500M

When asked why, Jallow responded: “What you’re restoring you are assuming was enough for students.”

A district divided

East Ramapo encompasses the greater Spring Valley region. The area has a large immigrant and working-class community. It is also home to a growing Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community.

Some 45,000 school-age children reside in the district, but only a quarter attend public schools. The large majority of kids attend yeshivas.

The majority of school board members are men who are seen in the public school community as favoring yeshiva students' needs. The board is elected via wards, meaning trustees represent a specific neighborhood.

Superintendent Dr. Clarence Ellis and President Shimon Rose at the East Ramapo School Board meeting at district headquarters in Spring Valley March 5, 2024.

More than half of public-school kids are English language learners; about 14.8% of East Ramapo's public school students are considered homeless, a larger percentage than New York City schools or any other district in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Meanwhile, top district administration positions are either unfilled or leaders will soon be leaving. That includes the superintendent, Clarence Ellis, whose contract was not renewed by the board. A superintendent search is ongoing.

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy for lohud.com and the USA Today Network New York. Reach her at ncutler@lohud.com; follow her at @nancyrockland on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Threads.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: East Ramapo state monitors blast school budget plan, warn of takeover