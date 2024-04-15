East Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison time for threatening out-of-state people, businesses

An East Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars for threatening people and businesses in a different state.

Robert Notter, 35, made threats to people, businesses and organizations in Yadkin County, North Carolina.

He sent text messages and left voicemails pretending to be someone else and threatened to kill the recipients.

NBC affiliate WXII reports the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office investigated 43 claims from churches, schools, businesses and people whom Notter tried to contact.

Notter was convicted of interstate communications containing a threat to injure another person.

