East Palo Alto man arrested for sex with girl under 14: police

(KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was arrested on Tuesday after he had sex with a girl who was younger than 14 years old, the Redwood City Police Department said.

An RCPD investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man named Dandre Gomez had sex with a young girl in Redwood City.

Image from the Redwood City Police Department.

He was arrested on the 100 block of Buchanan Street in East Palo Alto, and police served a search warrant at his home. Gomez was booked into San Mateo County Jail for multiple felonies:

Unlawful sexual intercourse (statutory)

Arrange a meeting with a minor for a lewd act

Meeting a minor for lewd purposes

Lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14

Oral copulation of a person under 14

As of Tuesday, he remained in jail on a $1 million bond.

RCPD’s investigation remains open, and detectives are trying to determine if there are additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD Detective Cagno at (650) 780-7669.

