East Palo Alto man who allegedly sent threatening texts to ex arrested

(KRON) — An East Palo Alto man who allegedly sent threatening text and photo messages to his ex-girlfriend was arrested Wednesday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Authorities seized illegally possessed firearms and marijuana at the man’s residence.

On Saturday, officers with Redwood City PD began investigating 47-year-old Jose PadillaHernandez in connection to criminal threats allegedly being sent through text messages to his ex-girlfriend. The messages included an image of PadillaHernandez with a handgun, police said.

Detectives learned where PadillaHernandez lived, and a search warrant was executed at his East Palo Alto residence on Wednesday. At the home, police found four handguns, ammunition and approximately 4 pounds of marijuana, according to authorities. One of the four handguns was the weapon seen in the text message image, Redwood City PD said.

PadillaHernandez was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for felony criminal threats. Charges for the illegal possession of firearms and marijuana are pending, authorities said.

