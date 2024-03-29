East Nashville couple accused of repeatedly raping child for 5 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A five-month long investigation has led to the arrests of an East Nashville couple accused of repeatedly raping a child over the course of five years.

The investigation led by Metro Nashville Youth Services Division Detective Rachael Robinson reportedly revealed the alleged abuse began when the victim was just 7 years old.

The boy told detectives Angel Slattery, 38, and her husband, Michael Slattery, 24, would allegedly assault him together and separately. According to police, the couple had custody of the child “for a time.”

Michael Slattery (Courtesy: MNPD)

Angel Slattery (Courtesy: MNPD)

Both suspects were taken into custody Thursday, March 28 by Violent Crimes detectives on Dickerson Pike. Police said they were recently indicted by a grand jury on several counts of child rape.

The charges against them include five counts of rape of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, displaying sex acts to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were both still behind bars on Friday, March 29.

