East Mountain to be closed over some of weekend

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials closed East Mountain Friday night after an 18-wheeler with a 50 foot reefer got stuck on the dugway.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office said they anticipate the road to stay closed Friday night and into Saturday.

“We anticipate the road will remain closed overnight and probably most of the day tomorrow, as it will be quite the process to get the semi moved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please avoid the area.”

Deputies said that over the past couple of years, there has been an ongoing problem with Google Maps navigating motorists to East Mountain. Most reportedly require assistance from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and/or Search and Rescue to get their vehicles unstuck and/or get back on the correct route.

“If you type “Utah” in Google Maps, you can see the pin on East Mountain,” the sheriff’s office said. “We have reported this to Google multiple times but the problem is still not fixed.”

