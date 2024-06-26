East Memphis restaurant Buckley’s closes its doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buckley’s, a well-loved East Memphis steakhouse, has closed, its owners say.

The last day of business for the restaurant at 5355 Poplar was Sunday.

Buckley’s opened in 1994. It was recognized by Southern Living magazine last year as one of the “South’s Most Legendary Steakhouses.”

The owners did not give a reason for the sudden closure. Partner Jeff Fioranelli sent the following statement:

“It was a great run and now I have the opportunity to pursue other passions. Not the least of which is spending more nights at home with my wife and son. I hope they are ready! Thank you, Memphis!”

Buckley’s is the latest of several Memphis restaurants to close or announce they are closing recently. The list includes 117 Prime, Bounty on Broad, Dory, Frank Grisanti’s, Maximo’s on Broad, SupperClub on Second, and The Cheesecake Factory.

