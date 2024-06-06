East Lyme police chief charged in domestic violence incident

Jun. 5—EAST LYME — Police Chief Michael Finkelstein has been suspended with pay following his arrest late Tuesday night on charges related to an alleged fight with his wife that police said turned physical and resulted in her being injured.

Finkelstein, 53, was in plain clothes in New London Superior Court on Wednesday for an arraignment on charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree breach of peace. Both are misdemeanors.

Judge Patrick Caruso issued a protective order that requires Finkelstein to surrender or transfer all firearms and ammunition. The judge also ordered Finkelstein to stay away from the couple's home on Marion Drive and not to "assault, threaten, abuse or harass," his wife. He is allowed one visit to the home with a police escort to retrieve his belongings.

When asked by the judge if he understood that he could face an additional felony charge if he failed to follow those conditions, Finkelstein responded with, "I do."

He is free on a $10,000 bond and is due back in court on June 18. The case may eventually be moved outside of New London County, since criminal cases involving local police officers are often transferred outside of the judicial district where they work in order to avoid conflicts.

Finkelstein is expected to remain on paid administrative leave while the case is pending, East Lyme First Selectman Daniel Cunningham said.

"We did an administrative suspension while the investigation is conducted to see where it ends up," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the suspension came at the recommendation of the Police Commission, which met remotely for an executive session Tuesday after finding out about Finkelstein's impending arrest.

Cunningham said he and Police Commission Chairman Daniel Price issued a joint letter to Finkelstein informing him of the suspension. Cunningham said the Police Commission met Wednesday night and named Lt. Mike Macek as the acting police chief.

The charges against Finkelstein relate to an incident that occurred Monday night, when Finkelstein's wife said he had been drinking, according to the affidavit for his arrest warrant. Finkelstein's wife claims she took her husband's cell phone and was looking through it when a struggle ensued, police said.

Finkelstein's wife initially claimed Finkelstein struck her in the face, put his hands around her throat and threw the cell phone at her chest, causing a bloody nose and bruise on her chest.

But when questioned by state police, his wife corroborated Finkelstein's version of events ― that he was pulling on the phone and let go, causing his wife to hit herself in the face with the phone.

Police said they observed a bruise on her chest and dried blood on her nose, upper lip and chin.

While the alleged incident occurred on Monday, Finkelstein's wife gave two versions of why she waited to contact police until early Tuesday morning.

She initially told police that Finkelstein had told her, "police would not believe her and he would take steps to ensure she was unbelievable," the warrant said. Later, police said she said she had waited until 5 a.m. Tuesday "because my children woke up a lot last night so I did not have a chance."

Finkelstein's wife told police she called 911 "because I wanted to get Michael help."

"I thought one of his buddies at work would come and talk to him and possibly convince him to go to therapy for his anger," she told police. "However, the responding officers were not much help and Michael just went to work for the day."

The case was investigated by state police detectives with the Eastern District Major Crime Unit, who prepared a warrant for Finkelstein's arrest. New London County State's Attorney Paul Narducci said that after finding out about the incident, his office asked state police to investigate "because of the inherent conflict in having East Lyme police officers investigate allegations against the chief."

In an interview with state police, Finkelstein's wife said she became suspicious that Finkelstein was having an affair and on Monday "decided to look through Michael's work cell phone to check for any messages between him and (redacted) that were not strictly professional," police said.

When Finkelstein tried to get his phone back, a struggle over the phone ensued, police said.

"There was a short struggle over Michael's phone while he attempted to take it away from me and I tried to prevent him from taking it. I told Michael I was going to call 911 because I was scared at the time and I wanted him to stop. During the struggle, Michael accidentally hit me in the chin and nose with his phone," Finkelstein wife told police, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Finkestein's wife, under questioning by state police, recanted her claims that Finkelstein hit her intentionally and that he threw his cell phone at her.

"That did not happen," she told police.

Finkelstein, in an interview with state police, said his wife has the pass codes to his phones because she has "trust issues." He said his wife was sitting on the floor when he tried to take the phone.

"When I grabbed my cell phone, [the victim] pulled back hard. As soon as I felt [the victim] pull my cell phone away I let go because I did not want to engage in a struggle with her, which caused her to hit herself in the face, under her nose with my cell phone," the police report states.

Finkelstein also told state police that his wife has a medical condition in which she bruises easily and "constantly has bruises on her body."

"Any bruises she currently has is most likely due to this disease and not a case of abuse, because no abuse occurred," Finkelstein told police.

State Police Detective Patrick O'Brien, who performed the investigation, wrote in his affidavit that Finkelstein's explanation of the victim's injury to her nose "does not make sense."

"If the Victim were sitting on the floor as the Accused described, and he was standing in front of her, the Victim would be pulling down towards her chest or abdomen, not up toward her face," O'Brien said.

Finkelstein is represented in the case by attorney John J. Nazzaro.

Nazzaro called the case a "family matter," that he hoped to be resolved soon so that Finkelstein, who is a father of three, could return to his home as quickly as possible.

"It's a serious matter. He understands his obligations as a husband and father and as head of his department," Nazzaro said. "I am confident when we get deep into the weeds on this matter, which is essentially a family matter, charges will be dismissed and he will return to his family and work."

Nazzaro said it was Finkelstein who initiated the call to the state's attorney's office to avoid any appearance of a conflict with his own department.

Finkelstein has been the chief of police in East Lyme since 2017 when the town created an independent police department. He also serves as the town's emergency management director. He is a retired state police lieutenant who worked for more than two decades at the Ledyard Police Department where he retired in 2015 as the department's executive officer. Prior to his hiring as police chief, Finkelstein was the mayor in Ledyard.

g.smith@theday.com