East Lyme police charge now-former assisted living facility employee with elder abuse
A now-former employee at the Crescent Point at Niantic assisted living facility turned himself in to police Friday on elder abuse charges.
This week, TechCrunch viewed leaked documents out of SpaceX showing some questionable practices related to employee stock options. X CEO Elon Musk announced that he would open source Grok, X's AI-powered chatbot meant to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Grok -- developed by Musk's AI startup, xAI -- was released last year, armed with features such as access to "real-time" information on X and views undeterred by "politically correct" norms.
Starbucks updated its FAQ on Friday to let members know that the Odyssey beta program is closing on March 31. Its Web3 rewards program gave members access to Starbucks NFTs, and had activities and mini-games tied to loyalty perks.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
A startup called Interlune — the founders of which include former Blue Origin top employees and an Apollo 17 astronaut — plan to send a harvester to the moon to collect material for the surface and extract helium-3 for use on Earth.
The IIHS' new testing program assesses automated driving systems' ability to monitor and correct driver behavior, and it looks like there's plenty of progress to be made.
Last week, Midjourney, the AI startup building image (and soon video) generators, made a small, blink-and-you'll-miss-it change to its terms of service related to the company's policy around IP disputes. Generative AI models like Midjourney's are trained on an enormous number of examples -- e.g. Vendors assert that fair use, the legal doctrine that allows for the use of copyrighted works to make a secondary creation as long as it’s transformative, shields them where it concerns model training.
A conversation with Mary Nichols, the former chair of the California Air Resources Board, about how the EV transition is going, and how "both the economy and the environment demand that we can continue on the path we’re on."
The Wolfpack will face UNC in the final.
Gerrit Cole will miss at least the first month of the season.
With so many NHL teams' late-season rotations set, one of these players may help you shoot for a fantasy title.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Rain wreaked havoc on Friday in Arizona.
For teams with championship hopes, look for these 10 players who could be valuable acquisitions for the rest of the season.
The Boeing Company has been the subject of growing controversy and scrutiny in recent years after two planes crashed in 2018 and 2019. Has anything changed at the airline manufacturer?
A timeline of the sprawling election interference case against the former president in Georgia.
A landmark change in how real estate brokers are compensated could drive down the commissions homebuyers and sellers will have to pay in the future.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a trip out the AL West for their next stop in their 2024 MLB divisional season preview, discussing the World Series champion Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics.
Depiste the tough talk, there's no way President Biden will kill TikTok in 2024 and risk of wrath of millions of voters. After that, who knows.
When you visit an ATM to check your balance or make a withdrawal, your bank might charge a fee. Here’s how to avoid ATM fees so they don’t chip away at your balance.
Not everyone was sad to see the three-time DPOY leave the game.