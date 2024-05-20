East Lee County High School Class of 2024 graduates; see festivities in dozens of photos

East Lee County High School Class of 2024 graduated Sunday at Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

The approximately 375 seniors at the Lehigh Acres high school were among about 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 2006.

The school's mascot is the Jaguars.

East Lee County High School is on Thomas Sherwin Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

